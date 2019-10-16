Nanguneri will be my home regardless of poll result: Congress candidate Ruby Manoharan

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: It is a lesser-known fact that Congress candidate for Nanguneri Assembly segment Ruby Manoharan (60) had spent a good 15 years of his life in Indian Air Force (IAF) as a soldier. He dedicated his young life to IAF wherein he joined at the age of 20. In 1996, he founded Ruby Builders and Promoters which, according to him, employs around 3,000 people. He forayed into politics by joining Congress in 1998 and has been loyal to the party ever since. TNIE met him amid his busy campaign schedule. Excerpts from the conversation:

Q: AIADMK Minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji alleges that you had used "money power" to get a ticket to contest from Nanguneri. How do you respond?

A: AIADMK underestimates my political experience. I get to fight from Nanguneri after completing 20 years in Congress to which I have contributed a lot. I was jailed many a time for participating in Congress-led protests. I did not spend money to get a ticket. The AIADMK Ministers intent to damage my image with malign motives.

Q: There were murmurs among your party functionaries that only rich persons get ticket in Congress? What do you have to say about that?

A: Every party has in-house issues. All the concerns raised by the local Congress functionaries were addressed. Even those who opposed my candidacy are campaigning with me.

Q: AIADMK has been branding you as an 'outsider'. How do you respond?

A: Fielding an outsider in a constituency is one of the strategies political parties follow. Even the late Chief Minister K Kamaraj contested in Nagercoil which is not his native. I am a native of Kanniyakumari district and now living in a leased house in Nanguneri. Irrespective of the election result, I will stay in Nanguneri and serve the people.

Q: You and M K Stalin invariably say that AIADMK candidate V Narayanan is facing criminal cases. However, his nomination papers say that he doesn't have any pending cases. Do you still stick to your claim?

A: It was only because Narayanan has a criminal background, the independent candidates urged the Returning Officer to reject his nomination. The complainants even have documents, including reports from police, to corroborate their claim. However, the RO accepted Narayanan's nomination as he was pressurised by AIADMK government to do so. If required, we will take the issue to court.

Q: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami views Nanguneri bypoll as an imposition upon the voters by Congress as "former Nanguneri MLA H Vasanthakumar resigned due to his greediness to become an MP from Kanniyakumari Parliamentary constituency". How do you respond?

A: It was our party's decision to field Vasanthakumar against Pon Radhakrishnan since Vasanthakumar was viewed as a competent candidate. Hence his resignation. All political parties adopt this strategy.

Q: Are you saying that Vasanthakumar is the only able person to defeat Radhakrishnan?

A: It was my party's call. I am not going to nitpick.

Q: What stops DMK and Congress to promise the people of six SC sub-castes that, if elected to Assembly, the castes would be categorised as Devendrakula Vellalars?

A: We will consider their demands if DMK comes to power. I will voice for the welfare of Devendrakula Vellalars in the Assembly.

Q: Clashes between different clashes in Nanguneri have resulted in murders. Do you have a solution to this issue?

A: Creation of jobs by bringing industries to the Nanguneri Special Economic Zone (SEZ) can shift the youth community's focus from casteism. As a founder of a company, I know how to bring industries to the SEZ. AIADMK government did not take any steps to bring SEZ to life as it was announced by DMK government in 2008.

Q: Would you declare that Congress will not distribute cash for votes?

A: Our party will not distribute cash to voters. The people are eager to get money from AIADMK. They will take from AIADMK but will vote for me. I will triumph in a huge margin.