Gender forcing trans graduates to beg on streets

Nirupa Sampath By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Are begging and sex work the only jobs meant for transgenders, asks 22-year-old Amruta. A transwoman, Amruta’s marriage to a cisgender man at Thiruvahindrapuram temple in August created much noise. The couple had to persuade the temple authorities to get them married, and the news hit the headlines.

It took serious effort for a transwoman to get married in a temple. However, finding a job seems to be a much more daunting task for many of the community. “We have been going around clapping our hands, seeking money... We have been sex workers for a long time... It’s high time we are considered for other jobs. Only then will the social stigma come down,” says Amruta. She was on the verge of completing her course in nursing when she eloped to Mumbai. Currently, Amruta is unemployed. “I am determined not to travel on the oft-trodden path by several trans persons. I do not want to be pushed into sex work or begging. There are many others like me.”



Amruta says she approached an NGO in Cuddalore, which claims to be working for trans persons but was asked to go beg in front of shops. “I do not wish to do that.”

No dearth of qualifications

Valli (name changed), a transwoman living near Vadalur, is a graduate. She stays with 15 other trans persons in a rented accommodation. “11 of us are graduates but none are employed,” says Valli.



“Begging is not a choice. The hurdles we have to cross while seeking out a job are many. Not all are brave enough to counter them. Finally, begging and sex work become the only way out,” she says. A few years ago Valli and her friends set up a veggies pushcart near the Vadalur bus stand.



“We were forced to close it down. We faced severe harassment. Many did not want to buy anything from us. It was not viable anymore.” Valli, a graduate, currently begs for a living. But not all stories end like Valli’s. Take the case of Sivagami, for instance. A Class-X pass-out, she set up a snack stall in the Old Town about a week ago.

Now, her shop is teeming with customers. “I am very relieved that I will not have to revert to begging,” says Sivagami.



What officials say

A district social welfare department official says no transperson attended a meeting three months back. The idea was to issue identity cards, so that they can avail social benefits announced by the government.

As per the department data, 222 trans persons are registered in the district, of which 192 have been given identity cards. Four sewing machines, 20 health insurance cards, 37 pensions, 84 house pattas, and 19 house allocations have been delivered. To promote entrepreneurship, the government plans to give Rs 50,000 per trans person starting this year.

