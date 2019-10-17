Home States Tamil Nadu

Jaffna- Chennai flight: Tiruchy ATC to monitor operations

Tiruchy air traffic control (ATC) would play a crucial role in monitoring commercial flight operations from Jaffna to Chennai and Tiruchy.

Published: 17th October 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Tiruchy airport. (File photo } EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy air traffic control (ATC) would play a crucial role in monitoring commercial flight operations from Jaffna to Chennai and Tiruchy. The first flight from Jaffna to Chennai would take off on Thursday and be monitored by Tiruchy ATC. The Jaffna-Tiruchy service is scheduled in the next phase.

“Tiruchy ATC is closest to Jaffna. Therefore, initially, we would be monitoring operations between Jaffna to Chennai. Later, Chennai ATC will take over. We also conducted a trial flight between Tiruchy and Jaffna on Tuesday,” a source said. Initially, they would focus on connecting Jaffna with South Indian cities like Chennai, Tiruchy and Kochi. This apart, they would also start domestic operations between Jaffna and Colombo,” a source said.

Sources said Airports Authority of India (AAI) played a crucial role in readying Jaffna airport for commercial flights. The airport was built for the air force during World War II. However, commercial operations in Jaffna airport are unlikely to benefit the cargo sector.

“Currently, there are two flights between Tiruchy and Colombo. These are already getting a good response for passenger and cargo movements. If there is a new flight between Tiruchy and Jaffna, it would help the travel and tourism sector. However, the cargo sector is unlikely to benefit as Jaffna airport can handle only small aircraft,” said S Venkitachalam, a Tiruchy-based tour operator.

Sources said Jaffna airport would be able to handle wide-body aircraft in the near future.

“Currently, Jaffna airport’s runway is 1,400 metres in length. It would able to handle only smaller aircraft and thus Alliance Air is going to use 72-seater ATR aircraft for Chennai flight operations on Thursday. Apart from Chennai, Alliance Air would also connect the airport to Tiruchy and Kochi,” an airline source said.

