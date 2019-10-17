'No cracker' banner at Madurai Airport sparks row for SpiceJet, airline denies link

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A banner with SpiceJet's logo at the Madurai Airport appealing for a cracker-free Diwali has brought criticism for the airline, along with the expected accolades.

The airline, however, has denied any involvement in putting up the banner and said that it was put up by airport operator, without seeking SpiceJet's consent.

"The banners of 'cracker-free Diwali' put up at the baggage screening counter at the Madurai Airport was an initiative undertaken solely by the airport operator without seeking consent from the airline," a Spicejet spokesperson said.

"To link SpiceJet to these banners is very unfortunate and a deliberate attempt to portray the brand in the poor light. Similar banners had been put up at the baggage screening counters of other airlines as well," the spokesperson added.

Talking to IANS, Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association (TANFAMA) President Ganesan Panjurajan said that the message is not in good taste as the cracker producers are already in the process of making green crackers.

"We came to know about this from a well-wisher of the industry and we immediately took it up with the airport authority. We told them that at a time when we are in a process of making green crackers, such messages are not in good taste," he said.

Madurai airport is just 70 km from Sivakasi, the town famous for its firecracker factories. Diwali is the prime business season for the factories and companies based in Sivakasi and a number of firecracker manufacturing companies criticised SpiceJet.