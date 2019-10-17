Home States Tamil Nadu

'No cracker' banner at Madurai Airport sparks row for SpiceJet, airline denies link

Madurai airport is just 70 km from Sivakasi, the town famous for its firecracker factories.

Published: 17th October 2019 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A banner with SpiceJet's logo at the Madurai Airport appealing for a cracker-free Diwali has brought criticism for the airline, along with the expected accolades.

The airline, however, has denied any involvement in putting up the banner and said that it was put up by airport operator, without seeking SpiceJet's consent.

"The banners of 'cracker-free Diwali' put up at the baggage screening counter at the Madurai Airport was an initiative undertaken solely by the airport operator without seeking consent from the airline," a Spicejet spokesperson said.

"To link SpiceJet to these banners is very unfortunate and a deliberate attempt to portray the brand in the poor light. Similar banners had been put up at the baggage screening counters of other airlines as well," the spokesperson added.

Talking to IANS, Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association (TANFAMA) President Ganesan Panjurajan said that the message is not in good taste as the cracker producers are already in the process of making green crackers.

"We came to know about this from a well-wisher of the industry and we immediately took it up with the airport authority. We told them that at a time when we are in a process of making green crackers, such messages are not in good taste," he said.

Madurai airport is just 70 km from Sivakasi, the town famous for its firecracker factories. Diwali is the prime business season for the factories and companies based in Sivakasi and a number of firecracker manufacturing companies criticised SpiceJet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madurai Airport TANFAMA SpiceJet
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp