Home States Tamil Nadu

P Kaliraj, the new V-C of Bharathiar University

After several months of delay, the V-C search committee shortlisted ten candidates from 147 applications and called them in for an interview.

Published: 17th October 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Banwarilal Purohit handing over appointment order to Kaliraj

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday appointed Anna University former officiating vice-chancellor P Kaliraj as the new V-C of Bharathiar University. Kaliraj will hold the post for three years with effect from the date of him assuming office. 

Kaliraj has 31 years of teaching experience and is at present the ICMR Emeritus Medical Scientist in the Centre for Biotechnology at Anna University. He is experienced in university administration, having functioned as officiating vice-chancellor, dean of faculty at A C College of Technology, head of Bio-technology and member of the Syndicate for 20 years at Anna University, a release from Raj Bhavan said.
Between 1999 and 2004, he had been a research collaborator with the National Institute of Health in Maryland (USA), Glasgow University in Scotland (UK) and University of Illinois in Rockford (USA). 

He has published more than 69 research papers and has guided 42 research scholars in their PhD courses. 
In the year 2009, he was awarded BSR Faculty Award by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and in 2013 he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Biotechnology Research Society of India, it added.

Kaliraj was chosen from among the three candidates — Tamil Nadu Agricultural University professor (Agronomy) R Jagannathan and IIT Madras professor (Mathematics) S Ponnusamay being the two others — shortlisted after the interview on Tuesday. The BU has remained without a V-C after the suspension of former V-C A Ganapathy, who was arrested by the DVAC for accepting a bribe. After several months of delay, the V-C search committee shortlisted ten candidates from 147 applications and called them in for an interview.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharathiar University
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp