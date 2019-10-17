Home States Tamil Nadu

Police constable and friend arrested under POCSO in Tamil Nadu

The policeman and his friend reportedly held the girl captive and asked the 20-year-old boy to bring Rs10,000 to free her.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A police constable and his friend were arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the IPC for allegedly sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl and for extortion.

Sources said that girl and her lover were on a visit to the Mela Puthukudi Temple near Kurumbur on October 10 last when based on a tip-off the constable and his friend reached the spot. The policeman and his friend reportedly held the girl captive and asked the 20-year-old boy to bring Rs10,000 to free her. The assailants had allegedly recorded a video of the couple.

When the boy went away to arrange the cash, the duo allegedly took her to a secluded spot near Theri forest and sexually abused her. They were let off after the boy returned with Rs5,000, sources said. However, the policeman and his friend contacted the parents of the girl and tried to extort money from them. They threatened to release the video in case they failed to pay up.

The girl then lodged a complaint with the Tiruchendur All Women Police Station. A case was registered against the policeman and his friend under section 9(a), 10 of POCSO Act, and 354(c), 506(1), 387 of the IPC. The duo was arrested and lodged at Palayamkottai Central Prison in Tirunelveli.

THOOTHUKUDI: A 39-year-old man, who was accused under POCSO Act previously, has been detained under Goondas Act. Sources said that M James (39) from Thalamuthunagar was arrested by All Women Police Station for abusing and intimidating a minor girl in his neighbourhood. He was arrested under 5 (1), 5 (m), 5 (n), 6 of POCSO Act, 2012 and 506 (i) of the Indian Penal Court. James was lodged at the Palayamkottai Central Prison. Meanwhile, based on the recommendations of the Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan, Collector Sandeep Nanduri detained him under Goondas Act.

