Teach lesson to DMK: CM Palaniswami in Vikravandi

Published: 17th October 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami canvassing votes for AIADMK candidate in Vikravandi | Express

By BAGALAVAN PERIER  B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Urging the people to ensure the victory of the AIADMK candidate in Vikravandi bye-election, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the DMK won the Lok Sabha seats by giving false promises such as waiver of gold and educational loans which cannot be implemented. 

Campaigning for MR Muthamizhselvan, AIADMK candidate, at Kanai, Mampazhapattu and Thiruvamathur, he said Stalin could not bear AIADMK becoming the strongest party and hence he was criticising it. DMK cheated the people in the parliamentary elections by making false promises, he alleged. “We told the truth and faced the election. Now, we are standing boldly in this bye-election. People should teach a lesson to DMK for betraying them.”

Palaniswami said Stalin met people through “Thinnai Pracharam” (campaigning) only when elections came. He did not solve people’s issues when he was Deputy chief minister and Local administration minister. “What will he do now after receiving petitions from people? We are implementing the combined drinking water project for Villupuram district. Soon, a desalination project will be started in the district. An announcement was made in Assembly regarding Nandhan Canal project and Rs 40 crores was allotted for it.”

He added that Rs 1,250 crores had been allocated for water bodies renovation and Rs 1600 crores allotted for repairing check dams.

Aim to retain power in 2021: AIADMK top brass

Chennai: Recalling achievements of AIADMK governments in the past 47 years, Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam on Wednesday exhorted cadre and functionaries to aim for retaining power in 2021, when Assembly elections are held. This will be a befitting tribute to MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, they said. In an epistle to cadre on the eve of AIADMK’s 48th foundation day, they said, “We overcame all troubles and are running the party and the government efficiently. The GDP of Tamil Nadu has surpassed eight per cent which is above country’s GDP. The successful conduct of the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had paraded the administrative efficiency of the government.”

