Home States Tamil Nadu

Will CBI probe NEET case? HC impleads the agency

‘Parents mostly responsible as they thrust their wishes upon kids’

Published: 17th October 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday impleaded the CBI as a respondent in the NEET impersonation case, observing that since the fraud was ‘pan-India’ and Tamil Nadu CB-ID was confined to the State, the CBI should be made a party to the case.

The bench passed an interim order on the plea moved S Dheeran of Coimbatore seeking direction to the State government to undertake proper counselling and mop-up procedure to fill 207 management quota seats available due to non-filling of NRI quota seats.

A division bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice P Velmurugan also ordered media not to reveal the identity of the students who are accused in the case. “As they are young children, their rights have to be protected and mostly the role of the students is very restricted except to act as per the directions of their parents. The parents are mostly responsible as they are thrusting their wishes upon their children to become doctors,” the bench said. 

Even if the students are released, it is the bounden duty of the State government to provide counselling to them so that they may not take any extreme step, the bench observed.

The court also directed the Centre and the State to find out the number of students who got admission without opting for coaching in private centres. It also wanted details on how many freshers got admission this year and how many students who made second or third attempts got admission. 

Additional Advocate General PH Arvind Pandiyan, appearing on behalf of the State government, submitted that the CB-CID, which was investigating the impersonation case, had arrested six persons including four students so far.  However, getting admission by impersonation has surfaced only in Tamil Nadu, he noted.

The bench also suo motu impleaded the Director-General of Health Services, Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi as a party respondent to the proceedings. The bench adjourned the matter to October 24. Bail pleas dismissed

The Theni Judicial Magistrate (JM) Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail petitions of three suspects -- two students and the mother of a student -- in the NEET impersonation case. The trio was arrested for allegedly obtaining medical seats illegally.

Meanwhile, bail petitions submitted by fathers of two students before the District Sessions Court on October 14 came up for hearing on Wednesday. The court adjourned them to October 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court NEET fraud NEET
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp