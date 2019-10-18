As promised, TN forms 2 panels to resolve water issues with Kerala

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Thursday constituted two committees for reviewing the Parambikulam-Aliyar Agreement and the Pandiyar-Punnampuzha scheme with neighbouring state, Kerala. This move follows the chief minister level-talks held between Tamil Nadu and Kerala on September 25 at Thiruvananthapuram. PWD Secretary K Manivasan will be heading the two committees.

The two committees will hold talks on reviewing the Parambikulam-Aliyar agreement, construction of reservoir to divert water to TN from Anamalaiyar river, Nirar-Nallar Straight cut, Balancing reservoir above Manacadavu weir and other related issues of PAP Project for implementation of the Pandiyar-Punnampuzha scheme, the GO issued by PWD Secretary K Manivasan said.

Apart from Manivasan, the committee for PAP agreement comprises R Subramanian, Chairman, Cauvery Technical Cell cum Inter-State Waters Wing, R Elangovan, Special Chief Engineer (Retd), Water Resources department, P Muthusamy, Superintending Engineer, PAP Circle, Water Resources Department, Pollachi, and A Munavar Sultana, Superintending Engineer/Civil Project Development and Coordination, TANGEDCO Ltd.

Similarly, apart from Manivasan, the second committee comprises R Subramanian, Chairman, Cauvery Technical Cell cum Inter State Waters Wing, E Tamilarasan, Chief Engineer (Retd), Water Resources Department, S Sivalingam, Superintending Engineer, Special Project Circle, Athikadavu-Avinashi Scheme, Water Resources Department, and A Munavar Sultana, Superintending Engineer/Civil Project Development and Coordination, TANGEDCO Limited.

The government also directed that the above two committees be treated as Class-I Committees and members of the committees be permitted to hold meetings whenever necessary, undertake field inspection/tours within Tamil Nadu and Kerala whenever required along with the committee members of the Kerala or independently.

Task of the committees

