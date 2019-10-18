CEO sets trend by putting his kids in government school

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After Tirunelveli Chief Educational Officer (CEO) Boopathy Rajendran admitting his children to a government school gained much praise from several sections of the society, the All India Federation of Elementary Teachers Organisation has asked government teachers to follow suit and admit their children to government schools. Such an effort could increase admissions to the school and thereby help improve the school’s conditions, the organisation reasoned.

Soon after Boopathy Rajendran admitted his two girl children to a government primary school in Reddiyarpatti in Tirunelveli, four parents came forward to select this school for their children. Pointing to this development, the teachers’ organisation’s National Secretary V Annamalai said that teachers and officials choosing government schools will make the public see it in a better light and encourage admissions.

“Every teacher should take responsibility to save government schools. Hence, we request the education officials, teachers association representatives and teachers should admit their children to government schools,” he said.

On the other hand, pointing to the inadequate infrastructure in most government schools across the State, he has urged the School Education Department to allot enough funds for bridging the gap. Only some schools are benefitting from a few teachers who are trying to improve the facilities with the resources they can gather.

If the government were to create good infrastructure, more teachers will be interested in admitting their children to government schools, he pointed out. His children are already enrolled in government schools. However, not all teachers share his point of view. A few whom TNIE spoke to said that they are not interested in admitting their children to government schools for various reasons.