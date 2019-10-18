Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Father to blame’ Student gets bail in NEET fraud case

‘His father seems to have manipulated the offence while the victim just played along’

Published: 18th October 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday granted bail to a 20-year-old medical student, whose arrest last month led to the unravelling of the NEET impersonation scam. The court, however, denied relief to his father, another suspect. Justice GR Swaminathan passed the order while hearing the bail petitions filed by the student and his father, V K Venkatesan.

The judge remarked, “The accused appears to have drawn inspiration from the Tamil movie Vasool Raja MBBS.” He also recalled the CB-CID’s statement that Venkatesan was not cooperating with the investigation and that he was yet to reveal the name of the impersonator engaged by him to write the examination in his son’s stead.Pointing out that the investigation is at a crucial stage and the modus operandi of the accused is yet to be established, the judge stated that the court is not inclined to grant bail to Venkatesan and dismissed his petition.

However, the judge opined, “The student appears to be a ‘victim of his father’s deeds’ who seems to have manipulated and maneuvered the whole offence while the son just played along”.  Also considering the age of the petitioner and his future, the judge allowed the bail petition of the student, on condition that he has to appear before the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of CB-CID, Madurai, at 10.30 am every day.

The father-son duo was picked up by the CB-CID from Tirupati on September 25 and subsequently arrested the following day. The scam came to light after the Dean of Government Medical College in Theni received a complaint through mail about the illegality in the student’s admission. Several other students and their parents have been detained by the CB-CID in connection with the scam.

Sexual assault victim gets nod for abortion
Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted permission to an 18-year-old sexual assault victim from Sivaganga to abort her foetus. Allowing a petition filed by the victim, Justice M Govindaraj directed the Dean of Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital to permit the pregnancy termination. The DNA of the foetus should be preserved so that it can be recorded as evidence during trial. The victim submitted that she was a student at a private nursing college in Sivaganga. She discontinued her studies after her marriage was fixed on September 11 this year. On August 12, she went to her college to collect her transfer certificate and mark sheets. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET fraud Madras High Court
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp