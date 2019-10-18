Government veterinary doctor saves goat with rare disease in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A newborn goat afflicted by a rare congenital disease -- born with his heart and intestine in sacks outside the body -- was saved with the timely help of a government veterinary doctor from Annur. Performing a complicated surgery, the veterinarian managed to restore the organs to the right place. In his ten years of service, this is the first time he has had to perform this surgery.



The calf is one of the two born to the goat of one Kathirvel (65) of Kattampatti on Wednesday afternoon. Seeing the calf's condition, Kathirvel contacted Assistant Veterinary Surgeon S Ganagaraj at the government animal husbandry hospital in Annur. Ganagaraj instructed the farmer to cover the exposed organs with a wet cloth to keep it safe from insects and set out to his house. He covered the three-kilometre distance in 15 minutes. The surgery then took 45 minutes. With his organs back where they should be, the calf is doing well.



The poor farmer, who lives alone with his 20 goats, was very grateful for the veterinarian's help. The man reportedly had no phone; he had reached out to the doctor with the help of his neighbour.



While Gangaraj had attended to many emergencies and treated several animals in his 10 years in the field, this is the first time he has had to perform this surgery, he says. This will remain a notable experience, he adds.