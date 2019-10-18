Home States Tamil Nadu

India contributed Rs 30 crore to develop Jaffna airport: Lankan minister  

India has contributed Rs 30 crore to develop the Jaffna International Airport, said Sri Lanka's Civil Aviation Minister Arjuna Ranatunga.

(left) Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe at launch of the new airport | special arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India has contributed Rs 30 crore to develop the Jaffna International Airport, said Sri Lanka’s Civil Aviation Minister Arjuna Ranatunga. Speaking to reporters after the launch of the new airport and the landing of first international aircraft from Chennai on Thursday, the former Sri Lankan Cricket captain said that the Sri Lankan government had spent Rs 195 crore to develop the airport but said India’s commitment to the project was immense.

He said Sri Lanka’s focus was on linking south Indian to Jaffna. The passenger potential is huge and efforts are on to launch flight services from Diwali. “The airport will be further developed in the second phase, which will take another three months. This will make it capable of handling larger aircraft,” said Ranatunga.

He said that apart from Alliance Air, an airline from Maldives had shown interest in operating flights from Jaffna. To a query on the Chinese influence in Sri Lanka, Ranatunga said, “They come with a lot of money. We don’t have money. So, we are looking at investors to come in. The Chinese are very competitive.”

Earlier delivering a speech, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe said there was a tremendous potential for collaboration between India and Sri Lanka, especially South India and Sri Lanka including Jaffna. Hailing Indian PMinister Modi, Wickremesinghe said it was imperative to work closer for the economic development of both countries. Indian High Commissioner to Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu highlighted India’s commitment to bolstering the people-to-people ties. “India’s projects in lanka are directly impacting the lives of people,” he said. 

