Pay Rs 3 lakh to woman booked under false case: SHRC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission has recommended to the State to pay Rs 3 lakh compensation to K Parvathy of Kodungaiyur who was attacked by three police officers of Kodungaiyur station in 2015, allegedly based on a false complaint.

Parvathy alleged that four SIs and three constables dragged her out of the house and attacked her with lathis. On seeing her condition, the magistrate refused to remand her and she was admitted to the Stanley GH. She underwent a surgery as a result of the assault, Parvathy claimed. Denying her allegations, the officers submitted that Manikandan, a fruit vendor, had lodged a complaint that Parvathy threatened him, demanding mamool. She also assaulted him. Only after an inquiry, a case was registered, adhering to rules, they said.

However, considering oral and documentary evidence, the commission observed that the officers had violated the rules framed by the Supreme Court while arresting the woman. Hence, the SHRC recommended disciplinary action and directed the State to recover Rs 1 lakh from each and compensate the woman.