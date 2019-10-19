Home States Tamil Nadu

ASI officials propose excavation inside Thanjavur palace complex

In the proposal sent to the commissioner, the officials pointed out that while digging at the same ground a few years ago similar artefacts were found.

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Field-level officials of the State Archaeological department have proposed a large-scale excavation at the ground abutting the bell tower of the Thanjavur palace complex where some artefacts were found. They were discovered while digging a trench for a temporary shed for the Thanjavur Book Exhibition held recently.

According to sources, while digging a trench, some ancient artefacts, including large red laterite stones, which could be remnants of pillars, tiles used for roof and bricks were unearthed. Along with these, a grinding stone was also found.

These have been kept in the custody of the Archaeological department. Officials said these could be remnants of the extension of the bell tower located nearby.

Following the discoveries, field-level officials of the department had written a letter to the Commissioner of the Archaeological department proposing large-scale excavation.

In the proposal sent to the commissioner, the officials pointed out that while digging at the same ground a few years ago for the book exhibition, similar artefacts were found.

Moreover, as a prelude to the Eighth World Tamil Conference held in Thanjavur in 1995, the palace complex was renovated by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

At that time, a small ditch in front of the Bell Tower in the palace complex was scientifically cleaned by the ASI and they stumbled upon a large number of artefacts buried in the ground. There were around 150 artefacts and included porcelain figurines of a camel, fowl and ‘Yazhi’, a mythical creature, pieces of porcelain ware, iron nails, triangular-shaped bricks and an iron lock. These are now showcased in the excavation museum in the Sharja Maadi of the palace complex.

Official sources said the buildings now found in the palace complex date back to the Thanjavur Nayak (CE1532-1673) and Maratha (CE1674 -1799) eras. If the ground near the bell tower is excavated, the extension of the present buildings constructed by the rulers of these two kingdoms and their relationship could be established. ‘The ground abutting the Bell Tower is 3.5 metres high. If there is deeper excavation, there are chances of Chola period buildings being found,” Archaeological department officials said.

There have been speculations about the exact location of the palace of the imperial Cholas and the excavation at the palace grounds could shed more light on the issue, archaeologists said.

