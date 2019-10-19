Home States Tamil Nadu

Cuddalore teen electrocuted by bank hoarding

 Exactly a month after techie Subashri died Chennai after an illegally placed hoarding fell on her, a similar death has been reported from Cuddalore.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:02 AM

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Exactly a month after techie Subashri died Chennai after an illegally placed hoarding fell on her, a similar death has been reported from Cuddalore. This time, a teenage boy was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with the pole of an advertising banner. Officials say the accident could have been the result of the wiring to the lights in the banner running loose.

R Dinesh Kumar of Kullanchavadi was a Class-IX student studying in government school. He was running a fever on Friday, and was returning from the Public Health Centre at Ambalavananpettai when the accident happened. As a vehicle came from the opposite direction, Dinesh ducked to the side and came in contact with the pole, said eyewitnesses.      

He fell unconscious on the spot, and was declared brought dead at the hospital. “I went away for work last night. My wife went to work early this morning,” says Dinesh’s father Ramadoss, a street play artist. “If one of us was home, we would not have let him go alone. He’s all we had.” The hoarding, placed on the corner of the road, was an advertisement for a public sector bank located nearby. It’s not clear if the bank had permission for it.

