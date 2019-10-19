Home States Tamil Nadu

Four of family found dead at Auroville, suicide suspected

In a tragic incident, four members of a family, including two children, were found dead inside a locked house at Auroville on Friday.

Published: 19th October 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Maternal Death; Hospital death

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: In a tragic incident, four members of a family, including two children, were found dead inside a locked house at Auroville on Friday. Police suspect they might have committed suicide owing to debts. According to police, Sundaramorthy (40) of Kuyilapalayam was working in a bakery and his wife, Maheshwari (35), was employed in Solar Kitchen belonging to Auroville foundation. They were living in a house built on the land given by Auroville foundation, with their daughters Kiruthiga (17) and Samiksha(13), who were studying in Auroville school.

The couple did not go to work from Monday. As there was no intimation from Maheshwari, the Solar Kitchen management sent its staff to their house on Friday to check with her. The staff found the door of the house locked and foul smell emanating from inside. He immediately alerted the management and police.

A police team broke open the door and found Sundaramoorthy hanging from the ceiling and the bodies of Maheshwari, Kiruthiga and Samiksha lying on the cot in a decomposed state. Police suspect they might have died a few days ago. 

Couple faced huge losses, say police

The bodies were sent to a private medical college hospital in Ganabathychettykulam at Puducherry for post-mortem. During inquiry, the police found that couple had huge debts. In a bid to repay the debt, they ran a Deepavali chit from last year. However, they ended up facing loss. The police have filed a suspicious death case and are inquiring to find out whether the woman and her kids committed suicide or Sundaramorthy killed them by giving them poison. Sundaramorthy’s siblings are staying nearby, but did not know about the incident as the they were not in talking terms. 

Piling debts led to suicide?

The bodies were sent to a private medical college hospital in Puducherry for post-mortem. The police registered a case. During inquiry, the police found that couple had huge debts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Auroville suicide Family suicide Tamil Nadu suicide
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp