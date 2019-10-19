Tirupur murder case gets murkier

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: It’s not been a week since the police exhumed bodies of a couple murdered and buried allegedly by their relatives over a property dispute, they are now planning to exhume the body of another woman next week.

When the twin murders were reported, Nageswari had a hunch that her brother Nagendran and his mother-in-law Kannammal —the duo arrested for allegedly murdering Selvaraj and wife Vasanthamani — had something to do with her 60-year-old mother’s disappearance.

Based on her complaint, police grilled Kannamal, who confessed to having helped her daughter kill Rajamani when Nagendran was away. According to cops, Rajamani was upset with her son marrying Poongadi.