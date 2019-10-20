Home States Tamil Nadu

After Vellore, 9-year-old Karur girl dies of dengue

Following the death of Vaishnavi, her parents and relatives staged a protest alleging that lack of proper treatment caused her demise

Published: 20th October 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR : A 9-year-old girl succumbed to dengue fever in Karur on Saturday. This is the first death reported in the district this year. The deceased, Vaishnavi, was the daughter of Gopi and Usha, residents of Adi Dravidar Colony at Emur. Vaishnavi was admitted to Karur Government Medical College Hospital with fever ten days back. On checking her blood samples, she was tested positive for dengue. She was then moved to special ward and given treatment.

Her brother Anbuselvan (7) too was tested positive and was given treatment there. He gradually recovered and was discharged, while Vaishnavi was kept in observation. As her health condition did not see improvement, her parents moved her to Trichy Government Hospital for special treatment on Thursday. However, on Saturday, she died there.

Following this, her parents and relatives brought her body to Karur and staged a protest near Ballammalpuram crematorium alleging that lack of proper treatment caused her death. Police arrived at the spot and pacified the protestors, after which they dispersed.Meanwhile, Karur GH Dean Dr Rossy Vennila claimed that Vaishnavi recovered completely and was in afebrile stage and kept in observation.

“It was her parents who decided to shift her to Tiruchy for special treatment at that stage. Before discharging, the patient should be kept in observation for 72 hours. Much complicated cases than this have seen complete recovery. Vaishnavi’s death is unfortunate and we express our deepest condolence to the bereaved family,” she told.  

Girl dies at Trichy GH
As Vaishnavi’s health condition did not see improvement, her parents moved her to Trichy Government Hospital for special treatment. However, on Saturday, she died there

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dengue dengue death
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp