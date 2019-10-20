Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai physically-challenged woman killed, ears cut off for gold stud

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Unidentified burglars killed a home-alone physically-challenged woman and chopped her ears off to steal gold studs before setting ablaze her grocery shop at Mayileripalayam in the district on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Devagi (45), a native of Manali in Tiruvallur district.   “Around 2.30 am on Saturday, the neighbours alerted the fire and rescue department about the fire at a grocery shop.

The firefighters doused the blaze and entered the shop only to find Devagi’s body. The Chettipalayam police were informed about the development. The police found out that the ears of the woman had been chopped off and her relatives confirmed that gold studs weighing around one sovereign were missing,” said police sources. 

Police said that the assailants stabbed the woman to death and set the house on fire to destroy evidence. The fire was doused before it could burn the body, sources added. “The murderer(s) sprinkled chilli powder on the spot. No material evidence could be collected from the spot. Police registered a case and sent the body to the CMCH for postmortem examination,” the official added.

