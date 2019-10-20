Home States Tamil Nadu

Punish those who foisted cases against Jayalalithaa: EPS, OPS

In appeal to voters of Nanguneri and Vikravandi constituencies, leaders say Jayalalithaa failed to look after her health as a result of such cases

Published: 20th October 2019 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo | KK Sundar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : As campaign for the by-elections in Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies ended on Saturday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam have appealed to voters in both constituencies to use the opportunity to punish those who made J Jayalalithaa face untold miseries by foisting cases against her. 

In a joint statement, the AIADMK top brass said “We firmly believe that you will punish those who were responsible for the untimely demise of Amma (Jayalalithaa) by foisting cases against her. While facing all foisted cases, she failed to look after her health and as a result, she passed away. 

“After Jayalalithaa’s death, we have safeguarded the government formed by her and are providing a stable government in Tamil Nadu. Without political stability, the country cannot achieve any growth. A strong government alone can maintain law and order efficiently.  To further strengthen this government, voters should vote for AIADMK candidates in both constituencies,” they said.

Listing the achievements of AIADMK government, the leaders said experts have been hailing that the economic growth of Tamil Nadu is better than other States. Besides, new industries are  started providing employment for youth. As a good news to farmers, desilting of water resources have been going on through ‘Kudimaramathu’ scheme, they said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu bypolls Jayalalithaa Edappadi Palaniswamy O panneer selvam
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp