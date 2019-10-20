Story of a hero who lived 400 years ago in Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: During a visit to Kuttapatti village near Kodipalli panchayat, a group of teachers interested in preserving documents of historical importance came across a hero stone that could be 400 years old. It was found inside a shrine where the villagers had the practice of performing rituals for ancestors.

Curator of Krishnagiri Museum Govindharaj told TNIE that the hero stone (6X4 feet) is very different from others as it does not honour any king or religious practice. “The finding tells a well-documented story of a hero, who contributed for the development of the village nearly 400 years ago.

The warrior with the horse had sacrificed his life by fighting the enemies of the village leaders, who attempted to take over their lands. The inscription refers to the hero as a devotee of Lord Shiva. The sculpting style indicates that the stone could be 350 to 400 years old,” he said.