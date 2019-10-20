Home States Tamil Nadu

Vikravandi bypoll: Titans clash as campaign comes to close, Vijayakanth campaigns for AIADMK

 On the final day of campaigning for the Vikravandi by-election on Saturday, prominent leaders like MK Stalin of DMK and Vijayakanth of DMDK wooed voters.

Published: 20th October 2019

DMDK leader Vijayakanth was back after a break, campaigning for AIADMK candidate for the October 21 by-election | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: On the final day of campaigning for the Vikravandi by-election on Saturday, prominent leaders like MK Stalin of DMK and Vijayakanth of DMDK wooed voters. On the final day, Stalin campaigned at Asokapuri, Echankuppam, Thiruvamathur and signed off at Vikravandi. He urged people to think and cast their vote.

“Laws giving equal rights to women in family assets, 20 per cent reservation for women in jobs and 33 per cent reservation in local body elections. DMK also gave education scholarship to women, widow remarriage assistance and introduced women self-help groups,” said Stalin.“People should think about the things done by former MLA Radhamani, and as a tribute to the departed leader, should vote for N Pugazhendhi.” he said. 

Mediapersons stopped 
During the Thinnai Pracharam by Stalin at Ezhusembpon on Friday, girl students from the government school in village were present in uniforms. Stalin had a conversation with them and the incident had kicked up a row. Villupuram Chief Education Officer K Munusamy had asked for an explanation from headmaster Kesavan. Hence, on Saturday, DMK cadre under MLA PK Sekarbabu stopped mediapersons, allowing only those associated with DMK. 

Back in action
Supporting AIADMK candidate Muthamizselvan, DMDK chief Vijayakanth campaigned at Vikravandi, Sorapattu, Kajanur and Kanai on Saturday evening. 

