32 hot spots in Tiruchy, 300 more workers on anti-dengue campaign

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With fever cases rising from 20 to 80 per day in government hospitals, the health department has taken additional precautionary measures. It has identified 32 ‘hot spots’ in the district, where highest number of fever cases are reported, in order to take necessary action. Also, as many as 300 workers have been deployed along with the existing 805 workers, involved in spreading dengue prevention awareness. On Saturday, collector S Sivarasu inspected fever wards in Tiruchy GH.

In 2017, the district witnessed 587 dengue cases and 75 cases in 2018. So far, (till October) 4 persons were tested positive for dengue.

Addressing media persons, the Collector said, “Though the situation is not alarming comparing with other districts in the State, still necessary actions are being taken. After mapping the recent fever cases, the health department has identified 32 ‘hot spots’ across the district, which has more number of fever cases reported. During the recent inspection, 324 persons were slapped fine of 7.2 lakhs for creating hazardous atmosphere.” He said that though health workers were eradicating mosquito-breeding sites by clearing stagnant waters and conducting fogging, residents do not take any efforts. “Many people do not clear water behind refrigerators and keep their surroundings clean,” he observed.