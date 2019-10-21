Home States Tamil Nadu

Bedi, CM Twitter war over riding sans helmet

He requested action against her and persons who had taken her in two-wheelers.

Published: 21st October 2019 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi posted a photo of the Chief Minister riding a two-wheeler without helmet during an election campaign, the CM hit back with a photo showing Bedi riding pillion on without a helmet.     

On Saturday, during campaigning, CM V Narayanasamy, along with Congress State president A Namachivayam and others participated in a bike rally for . Candidate A Johnkumar.  On Sunday, Bedi shared the photograph of this rally published in a English daily and stated, “Brazen violation of MV (Motor Vehicle) Act and directions of both Honorable Madras HC & SC. Rule of Law prevails. DGP Puducherry, Balaji Srivastava, IPS, issues directions for legal action against the defaulters.” She also tagged Nitin Gadkari.

The CM replied with photographs of Kiran Bedi travelling in two-wheelers on different occasions without helmet and wrote: “Practice before you preach.” Further, Founder of Puducherry Union Territory Students Federation, S Saminathan, sent a complaint to DGP stating that the Lieutenant Governor had travelled in two-wheelers without helmet and they have been published in newspapers. He requested action against her and persons who had taken her in two-wheelers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp