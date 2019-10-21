Bizman killed after bike hits lorry, catches fire

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A knitwear company owner was burnt alive when his motorcycle hit a lorry and caught fire near Annur in Coimbatore district on Sunday morning. The blaze was extinguished by firefighters and the body was retrieved from the spot.

The deceased was identified as Syed Farmenullah Suhale (34), a businessman who was running a knitwear company in Tirupur and was residing at Angeripalayam. The incident took place around 8 am on Sunday when Suhale was travelling on Tirupur-Mettupalayam Road through Annur on his sports bike.

Sources said he probably lost control and hit a lorry (belonging to a cement company) that was heading the opposite way. The bike was trapped under the lorry and subsequently caught fire as its fuel tank exploded. Suhale died on the spot.

A team of firefighters doused the flames and retrieved the body of the deceased, which was later sent for a postmortem exam to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Ayyanar, the lorry driver, absconded; a case has ben booked against him, the police said.