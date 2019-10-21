Home States Tamil Nadu

Nagai, Mayiladuthurai stake claim to proposed med college

Residents of Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai revenue divisions are divided over the setting up of a medical college near Nagapattinam.

Published: 21st October 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Residents of Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai revenue divisions are divided over the setting up of a medical college near Nagapattinam. The district administration proposed 20 acres in Orathur, 10 km from Nagapattinam town as site for the college.

“We welcome this move to set up the college in Nagapattinam. It would help in development of the area between Nagapattinam and Sikkal and the extension for up to 10 km. There would be more bus services, businesses would flourish and it would help Nagapattinam become a corporation soon,” said B Shihab of Nagapattinam Development Forum, a social media movement.

MLA M Thamimun Ansari said, “Nagapattinam is a tail-end delta district which is dependent on Tiruvarur and Thanjavur for govt medical colleges. Nagapattinam is the headquarters of the district and deserves a medical college near the town.”

However, those who oppose Nagapattinam as the location point out Tiruvarur Medical College is 32 km away and Vinayaka Missions Medical College & Hospitals in Karaikal is 25 km from Nagapattinam town. Of the other sites places considered, one was in Needur near Mayiladuthurai and another on private land near Nagore, near East Coast Road. “People in the northern parts of the district have to come through the toll plazas in Karaikal to Nagapattinam for treatment and medical emergencies. We had been saying the collectorate is far for us and the medical college would also be far. Mayiladuthurai should have its own medical college,” said G Gopiganesan, a farmer from Tharangambadi.

Many residents of Mayiladuthurai and surrounding blocks are critical of the move. They are already demanding the formation of a district with Mayiladuthurai as its headquarters.Now, they are even more upset after losing out to Nagapattinam for the medical college.

“Mayiladuthurai, which has a greater population in its revenue division, needs a medical college more than Nagapattinam. Also, Mayiladuthurai to located far away from the nearest medical colleges, which is not the case with Nagapattinam. Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital and Thanjavur Medical College Hospital are 80 km away and Rajah Muthiah Medical College is 40 km from our town,” said R Seyon, president, Mayuram Bar Association.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior Health Services department official said, “We did not have much in the way of choices as it was difficult to find 20 acres. If Orathur is rejected, we would suggest Needur near Mayiladuthurai. A religious group is ready to donate the land in Needur.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Medical College
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp