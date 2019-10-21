Home States Tamil Nadu

Pudukai police issue a bold warning to motorists

According to government records, as many as 3600 road accidents cases have been reported in Pudukkottai in 2019.

Published: 21st October 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Karambakudi Police draw these warning signs in bright white paints on roads.

Karambakudi Police have drawn warning signs on roads to alert motorists. (Photo | EPS)

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: To control the high number of accidents, Karambakudi Police have gone ‘old-school’ and have drawn warning signs on roads to alert motorists. Reportedly, this method was used to create awareness a decade ago. Sources claim accidents reduced considerably after drawing these warning signs in bright white paints.

P Saravanan, Sub-inspector, Karambakudi Police Station, said, “We identified 33 places which were accident prone in the past one year. We have drawn huge warning signs with sections of laws under which the violators can be charged. This method is getting the public attention.”

According to government records, as many as 3600 road accidents cases have been reported in Pudukkottai in 2019, while Karambakudi limits witnessed 26 non-fatal and 4 fatal accidents in the same period.

“In all the accident prone places, we have drawn the warning signs. Section 279 and 337 of the IPC (rash driving) signs are drawn in places of non-fatal accidents, while Section 304 (A) of the IPC (causing death by negligence) signs are drawn in places where deaths have been reported.”

Incidentally, re-introducing the warning signs on roads was an idea of Muthuraj, DSP, Alangudi limit. Speaking to TNIE, the DSP said, “We have been taking several efforts to reduce the accidents. The motorists sometimes miss the reflective boards but they cannot miss the painted signs in the middle of the road.

This idea was used by the police at least 10 or 15 years back but it is still the best method to alert the motorists.”

Public welcomed the initiative. A Rasupillai, a resident, said, “Several of my relatives lost their family members due to road accidents. This is a welcome move. We hope the police take more efforts to make roads safer for us.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karambakudi Police
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp