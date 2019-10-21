Home States Tamil Nadu

Surprise emergency drill held at 'nuclear island' Kalpakkam

More than 8,000 persons were involved in a surprise exercise for checking the emergency preparedness of the atomic power units in Kalpakkam.

Published: 21st October 2019 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Madras Atomic Power Station in Kalpakkam

Madras Atomic Power Station in Kalpakkam (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: More than 8,000 persons were involved in a surprise exercise for checking the emergency preparedness of the atomic power units in Kalpakkam on Monday, an official statement said.

The Department of Atomic Energy's statement said the objective of the exercise was to check the preparedness of various atomic power units in Kalpakkam, about 70 km from here, in meeting any emergency situation.

The exercise tested different aspects like sheltering of site personnel in their respective units, mock decontamination of 'injured' persons, evacuation of non-essential personnel out of the site, mock decontamination of contaminated vehicles within the site and administration of chocolates (notionally in the place of stable iodine tablets) to personnel as protective action.

As a part of the exercise, about 3,500 persons were evacuated by buses and the remaining by their own vehicles in two hours and the entire exercise was completed in three-and-half hours, the statement said.

The exercise was supervised by M.Srinivas, Station Director, Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) who is also the Site Emergency Director.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalpakkam Nuclear island
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp