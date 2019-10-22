Home States Tamil Nadu

5-yr-old dies of dengue, prevention works stepped up

Boy who studied in Puducherry succumbs at JIPMER on Sunday; authorities in several districts tell officials to keep track of fever cases

Avadi municipality provides nilavembu drink at the bus depot | D Sampath kumar

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A five-year-old boy from a village near Vanur succumbed to dengue on Sunday night. Sources said that a nine-year-old girl of the same village had died of dengue only a few days ago.

According to a source, Gugan, the son of Sekar of Rayaputhupakkam village near Vanur, was suffering from severe fever for the past couple of weeks. The boy was admitted to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital in Kathirkamam in Puducherry. There, doctors confirmed dengue and Gugan was shifted to JIPMER in Puducherry for further treatment. However, the boy died there on Sunday night.
The boy was studying in class I at a private school in Puducherry.

His father is a labourer. A source from the village added that, a few days ago, S Rubavathy (9) of the same village died of dengue.

Steps being taken to control dengue, HC told
Madurai: Recording the submissions made by the State that effective steps are being taken to control mosquito breeding and vector-borne diseases and that separate wards have been established in all government headquarters hospitals to treat patients affected by such diseases, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court dismissed two public interest litigations which sought direction to the State government to that effect.

