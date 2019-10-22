Home States Tamil Nadu

50 new beds added to postnatal ward in Chengalapattu govt hospital

CHENNAI: After media reports that women at the postnatal ward at the Government Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital were made to lie on the floor along with their babies, that too, during the monsoon season, attracting the wrath of hundreds of visitors to the hospital, the Health Department added 50 additional beds to the ward.

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh inspected the hospital following the reports. Speaking to reporters after the inspection, she said, “On an average, 110 deliveries are conducted in the hospital but the ward has only 59 beds. So, with immediate effect, 50 more beds were added to the postnatal ward.”

She further added,”Because of a high number of deliveries, we are constructing the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care Unit (CEmONC) building in the hospital. While we are expediting the work, once that is completed, the space problem will be solved.”

Meanwhile, CPM cadre of the Chengalpattu Town Unit, staged a protest in front of the hospital, demanding for provision of basic amenities in the hospital. “Toilets are not cleaned properly. There is also no proper drinking water facility in the hospital. Above all, the mothers and babies were made to lie on the floor,” said E Sankar, Chengalpattu Town Unit district secretary, CPM.

He further added, “There are over 3,000-4,000 out-patients and in-patients visiting the hospital everyday. But there is a shortage of doctors and even staff nurses in the hospital. We urge the health department to recruit them.”

Beela Rajesh said, “From January till date 256 dengue cases were reported in Kancheepuram district.
As on date, there were 16 dengue positive cases at the hospital and their condition is stable.”

