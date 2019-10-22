Home States Tamil Nadu

84.36% votes cast in Vikravandi, Nanguneri sees 66.35%

Despite both Dravidian majors going head-to-head in Vikravandi bypolls, voting largely peaceful except for a few skirmishes at some centres; voters of all ages flock to booths

Published: 22nd October 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Many young voters queued up for casting their votes in Vikravandi | Express

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: With voters of all eligible ages flocking to polling centres to exercise their right for the Assembly by-election, Vikravandi registered a voter turnout of 84.36 per cent at 5 pm on Monday. The polling was largely peaceful except a few skirmishes reported from some centres. After the polling ended, the voting machines were sealed and sent to strong rooms. Aasur and Anniyur blocks registered highest polling percentages.

T Maruthambal, a nonagenarian woman with zeal who reached the polling centre though at a snail’s pace, said, “I have to vote because if I don’t now, then how can I question the government later?”. Another man in his 80s, a physically challenged, used the wheelchair facility to vote at Radhapuram polling centre, which welcomed voters with decorations such as banana trees and floral embellishments. Facilities for physically challenged persons, drinking water and shade had been arranged at most of the polling booths.

“This is the second time I am voting since the Lok Sabha elections and it feels serious when I choose a candidate to rule my constituency. The decoration at my booth was nice and gave me a positive spirit about voting. I hope I have opted for the right candidate,” said K Jeyanthi, a first-time voter in Radhapuram.

The neck-and-neck battle between the ruling AIADMK and DMK witnessed no untoward incidents, said police. However, a few minor quarrels ensued between the cadre of the two parties over stationing near some polling centres to persuade people to cast votes in their favour, said sources.

Aasur block registered 2,317 votes against the total of 2,615 votes in the village, while Anniyur village saw 3,302 votes against the total of 3,900 votes, according to official report. The two villages became the booths with highest polling percentage, said sources.

Collector L Subramanian congratulated police officials for maintaining peace and decorum during polling.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikravandi Nanguneri Tamil Nadu bypoll
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp