84.36% votes cast in Vikravandi, Nanguneri sees 66.35%

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: With voters of all eligible ages flocking to polling centres to exercise their right for the Assembly by-election, Vikravandi registered a voter turnout of 84.36 per cent at 5 pm on Monday. The polling was largely peaceful except a few skirmishes reported from some centres. After the polling ended, the voting machines were sealed and sent to strong rooms. Aasur and Anniyur blocks registered highest polling percentages.

T Maruthambal, a nonagenarian woman with zeal who reached the polling centre though at a snail’s pace, said, “I have to vote because if I don’t now, then how can I question the government later?”. Another man in his 80s, a physically challenged, used the wheelchair facility to vote at Radhapuram polling centre, which welcomed voters with decorations such as banana trees and floral embellishments. Facilities for physically challenged persons, drinking water and shade had been arranged at most of the polling booths.



“This is the second time I am voting since the Lok Sabha elections and it feels serious when I choose a candidate to rule my constituency. The decoration at my booth was nice and gave me a positive spirit about voting. I hope I have opted for the right candidate,” said K Jeyanthi, a first-time voter in Radhapuram.

The neck-and-neck battle between the ruling AIADMK and DMK witnessed no untoward incidents, said police. However, a few minor quarrels ensued between the cadre of the two parties over stationing near some polling centres to persuade people to cast votes in their favour, said sources.

Aasur block registered 2,317 votes against the total of 2,615 votes in the village, while Anniyur village saw 3,302 votes against the total of 3,900 votes, according to official report. The two villages became the booths with highest polling percentage, said sources.

Collector L Subramanian congratulated police officials for maintaining peace and decorum during polling.