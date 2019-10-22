Home States Tamil Nadu

Booked for bribing voters, Kanyakumari MP slams police

The Nanguneri police registered a case against Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Kanniyakumari H Vasanthakumar on the charges bribing voters and unlawful assembly, here on Monday.

Published: 22nd October 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK candidate V Narayanan & Congress candidate Ruby Manoharan greet each other at the polling booth in Reddiarpatti | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The Nanguneri police registered a case against Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Kanniyakumari H Vasanthakumar on the charges bribing voters and unlawful assembly, here on Monday.
The officials stopped Vasanthakumar’s car at Kalugadi village, enroute to Palayakottai, and brought him to the Nanguneri police station for an inquiry.

“When I was travelling to Nagercoil via Cheranmahadevi-Panagudi road, the police stopped me in Klungadi. Hence, I asked my driver to drive the car to Palayamkottai. However, the police again stopped me and confined me to the car for 40 minutes. Then they brought me to the police station for an inquiry. Even though I am an MP, I was treated like a prisoner,” he alleged.

Vasanthakumar said that he had taken the issue up with the Speaker of Lok Sabha. “Though an AIADMK MP was distributing money on the roadside in Parapadi, the police did not act against him. I have been wrongly booked by the Nanguneri police. It is unfair. I am ready to face this case,” he added.

Police said that the MP was booked under section 143 and 171 (h) of the IPC and 130 of The Representative of the People Act.

Meanwhile, the Perumalpuram police registered a case against TNCC President K S Alagiri for violating the Model Code of Conduct in Reddiarpetti. The Flying Squad seized Rs 1.78 lakh near Nanguneri from an AIADMK functionary in Ramanathapuram district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H Vasanthakumar Kanyakumari MP AIADMK
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp