Home States Tamil Nadu

Congress, NR Cong, AIADMK men booked for offering cash to voters

Cases have been registered against Congress, AINRC and AIADMK cadre at the  Lawspet and D Nagar police stations for offering cash to voters of Kamaraj Nagar constituency .

Published: 22nd October 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Cases have been registered against Congress, AINRC and AIADMK cadre at the  Lawspet and D Nagar police stations for offering cash to voters of Kamaraj Nagar constituency.

While a case has been registered against four Congress volunteers on charges of inducing voters with tokens worth Rs 5,000  at Samipillaithottam, one case has been booked against AINRC volunteer for distributing cash at Balaji Nagar, Saram. Case has also been registered against  five AIADMK men for distributing cash at Kavikuil Nagar, Saram.

Legislators belonging to AINRC and AIADMK blocked traffic at Samipillai Thottam, alleging that Congress cadre were distributing tokens for which an air cooler worth Rs 5,000 would be given after the bypoll.  AIADMK legislators  A. Anbazhagan, Vaiyapuri Manikandan and AINRC MLAs  TPR Selvam, Sugumar and AINRC ex-MLA PML Kalyanasundaram sat on protest, demanding that Congress candidate A John Kumar be disqualified.

District Election Officer T Arun directed the flying squad to initiate action. Flying squad personnel seized the tokens from Congress workers at a saloon.  Around 95 tokens, electoral roll and pamphlets were seized and four persons were booked.  The Opposition parties also said they would petition the  Chief Election Commissioner, as John Kumar had earlier been booked on charges of providing free cable TV connections to voters.

An AINRC worker, Velu, was also arrested at Balaji Nagar, Saram, for distributing cash to voters. A sum of Rs 27,500 was seized from him.

Held for cash distribution
On Sunday night, five AIADMK volunteers were arrested by D Nagar police for distributing cash to voters at Kavikuil Nagar in Saram area and a sum of `1.18 lakh was seized from them

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamaraj Nagar constituency Congress AINRC AIADMK
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp