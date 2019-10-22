Congress, NR Cong, AIADMK men booked for offering cash to voters

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Cases have been registered against Congress, AINRC and AIADMK cadre at the Lawspet and D Nagar police stations for offering cash to voters of Kamaraj Nagar constituency.

While a case has been registered against four Congress volunteers on charges of inducing voters with tokens worth Rs 5,000 at Samipillaithottam, one case has been booked against AINRC volunteer for distributing cash at Balaji Nagar, Saram. Case has also been registered against five AIADMK men for distributing cash at Kavikuil Nagar, Saram.

Legislators belonging to AINRC and AIADMK blocked traffic at Samipillai Thottam, alleging that Congress cadre were distributing tokens for which an air cooler worth Rs 5,000 would be given after the bypoll. AIADMK legislators A. Anbazhagan, Vaiyapuri Manikandan and AINRC MLAs TPR Selvam, Sugumar and AINRC ex-MLA PML Kalyanasundaram sat on protest, demanding that Congress candidate A John Kumar be disqualified.

District Election Officer T Arun directed the flying squad to initiate action. Flying squad personnel seized the tokens from Congress workers at a saloon. Around 95 tokens, electoral roll and pamphlets were seized and four persons were booked. The Opposition parties also said they would petition the Chief Election Commissioner, as John Kumar had earlier been booked on charges of providing free cable TV connections to voters.

An AINRC worker, Velu, was also arrested at Balaji Nagar, Saram, for distributing cash to voters. A sum of Rs 27,500 was seized from him.

Held for cash distribution

On Sunday night, five AIADMK volunteers were arrested by D Nagar police for distributing cash to voters at Kavikuil Nagar in Saram area and a sum of `1.18 lakh was seized from them