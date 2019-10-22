Conviction rate for crimes against women 15.6% in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Crime Records Bureau has pegged the conviction rate for crimes against women in Tamil Nadu at 15.6 per cent. This puts it among the States with the least conviction rate, along with the States such as West Bengal, Telangana, Odisha and Karnataka.

Chennai has recorded 31.3 per cent conviction rate, higher than the State’s 15.6 per cent rate. Coimbatore has a conviction rate of 58.8 per cent, next only to Ghaziabad, Kolkata and Lucknow.

As far as Chennai is concerned, 1,338 cases pertaining to crimes against women are pending from the previous year while 642 cases were reported during 2017. Thirty cases were classified as ‘True’ but having ‘insufficient evidence or no clue or are untraced’.

A total of 1,073 persons have been convicted and 6,330 persons acquitted in the State. The States with the highest conviction rates include Mizoram, Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh.