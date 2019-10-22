Cuddalore shops fined for poor maintenance of premises

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: In the dengue awareness drive and inspection, Collector V Anbuselvan conducted an inspection in Panruti block on Sunday and fined as many as four shop owners for poor maintenance of the locality and not adhering to the regulations imposed by the district administration.

During the district collector’s inspection, a private shop owner was fined Rs 25,000 for poor maintenance of his locality and not following the regulations. Two other private shop owners were fined with Rs 5,000 and Rs 500. The Health Services department in Cuddalore district had urged the locals to seek medical treatment by visiting the hospital than indulging in self-medication.