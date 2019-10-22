Going against the tide: IPC crimes decline in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Going against national trends which saw a hike in IPC crimes by 3.6%, from 48,31,515 cases in 2016 to 50,07,044 in 2017, cases in Tamil Nadu reduced from 1,79,896 to 1,78,836 by 1.05%.

Tamil Nadu’s total contribution of IPC crimes to the nation is 5.8%, almost half of the share of Uttar Pradesh which is 10.1%. The State also stands below Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Bihar. While the violence crimes in India have increased from 4.03 lakh to 4.12 lakh, cases in Tamil Nadu decreased from 13,201 to 10,358.

Meanwhile, kidnapping and abduction in India rose by 9% from 88,008 in 2016 to 95,893. In Tamil Nadu, it has decreased from 1,223 to 1027 cases. The State’s national contribution is only 1.1%, way below Assam (8.2%), Bihar (8.8%), Maharashtra (10.8%), and Uttar Pradesh (20.8%).

Crimes committed against Scheduled Castes in the State decreased from 1,738 to 1,362 between 2015 and 2017. The State’s contribution to crime against SC nationally is just 3.2%, way below Uttar Pradesh, (26.5%), followed by Bihar (15.6), Madhya Pradesh (13.6), and Rajasthan (9.8).

Crime against children

Tamil Nadu’s contribution to crime against children is 2.7%, below Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, which are in two digits