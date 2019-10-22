Home States Tamil Nadu

IIT-M plans to strengthen Data Science programme

IIT Madras had introduced the programme in 2015 with an aim to tackle the shortage of data scientists in the country.

Published: 22nd October 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the first batch of 30 students of the Inter-Disciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) programme on Data Science, of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, all set to complete their course, the Institute has decided to increase the number of seats of the programme, said a statement issued by the Institute.

IIT Madras had introduced the programme in 2015 with an aim to tackle the shortage of data scientists in the country. Looking at the rising demand of data science among students and industries, the institute has decided to increase the number of seats in the programme. Officials in IIT-M said soon, a decision will be taken on the exact number of seats.

“Owing to the positive response from the industry as well as demand from the students, we are planning to almost double the number of seats in IDDD Data Science,” said the statement.

The students will have a Bachelor’s degree in the major they opted for when they joined, as well as a Master’s degree in Data Science, enabling them to apply their Data Science skills to solve problems in their parent discipline. This is a one-of-its-kind interdisciplinary programme in the country, providing students with a strong foundation in both, their parent discipline, as well as frontier areas of data science. The graduating students are uniquely trained to fulfil the rapidly increasing need for data science and artificial intelligence professionals in the Indian industry, said the statement.

Speaking about the programme’s importance, B Ravindran, the course coordinator said, “Data Science is greatly impacting every discipline and the graduates of this programme, who, by virtue of their interdisciplinary training, are well equipped to be leaders in a digital world.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Madras
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp