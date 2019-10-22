Home States Tamil Nadu

Lalithaa heist accused Suresh in judicial custody till November 4

Following completion of his police custody, Lalithaa Jewellery heist accused Suresh (28) was produced before a magistrate on Monday evening.

Published: 22nd October 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Following completion of his police custody, Lalithaa Jewellery heist accused Suresh (28) was produced before a magistrate on Monday evening.

He has again been lodged in Central prison under judicial custody till November 4.   Police had recovered 1.49 kg of stolen gold which he had hidden on the banks of the Cauvery in Kallanai and a tourist vehicle.  
A crowbar and gloves used in the heist were also recovered. They used tourist vehicle in the robbery. Those were also seized in Thiruvanamalai district.

Also believed to be involved in the Punjab National Bank case, Suresh, who surrendered in Chengam court on October 10, was produced before a magistrate in Tiruchy on October 14.

Based on the petition filed by the police, the magistrate ordered seven days’ custody for questioning over the Lalithaa case, till October 21.  

Karnataka police also recovered 12 kg of valuables from Murugan, another accused, which was kept hidden on the banks of the Cauvery in Venur village on October 12. 

