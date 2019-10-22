Poachers use bird calls to trap cuckoos, 17 birds rescued

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Forest department officials arrested two poachers for trapping cuckoos (Asian koels) using recorded calls near Vedaranyam on Monday. The poachers tried to sell the birds for their meat near Nagakudaiyan village. Seventeen birds were rescued from the duo.

According to sources, two farmers - M Selvakumar (45) and M Sivakumar (41) - were near Katharipulam and allegedly trapping cuckoos using recorded bird calls before dawn. The cuckoos were attracted to the sounds as they imitated distress calls of the birds. The poachers kept fruits for the birds. When they started to est the fruits, the poachers emerged from their hiding place and threw a net over them. They had been allegedly using such methods for a while.

On receiving information, a team of forest officials and four anti-poaching staff led by Vedaranyam Forest Ranger G Krishnamurthy prepared to catch the poachers in the act as per the instructions of District Forest Officer S Kalanidhi. They found traps near a field in Nagakudaiyan and waited for the poachers to show up. The team caught the suspects red-handed and arrested them. Officials seized equipment, including two sets of speakers, amplifiers, batteries and pen drives loaded with bird songs. Nets were also seized.

The rescued birds are likely to be released into the wild near Kodiyakarai after a few days of observation. It is to be noted this time of year sees a large number of bird visits to Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Kodiyakarai, which is nearby. Birdwatchers and ornithologists, however, noted fewer Asian koels were arriving at the sanctuary.

A case was registered against the two men under the Wildlife Protection Act. They were produced before a magistrate in Vedaranyam and remanded in judicial custody to Nagapattinam subjail.