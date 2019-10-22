Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy Corporation to unleash bacteria against mosquitoes

After taking various measures to deal with the mosquito menace, the corporation is now planning to release Bt bacteria into drains.

Published: 22nd October 2019

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: As fever cases continue to spike in the city, the Health department along with the corporation have been kept busy with dengue prevention works. The corporation intends to release Bacillus thuringiensis bacteria into city sewage lines to eradicate mosquito larvae. This move comes even as locals alleged that there has been irregularity in fogging activities.

Following the arrival of monsoon, there has been a drastic rise in fever cases in the district and as many as 80 fever cases are reported on an average day. The corporation is using liquid chlorine which can easily mix with drinking water. This helps stamp out mosquito larvae and bacteria.

After taking various measures to deal with the mosquito menace, the corporation is now planning to release Bt bacteria into drains. Speaking to TNIE, A Jagannathan, City Health Officer, said, “Under mosquito source eradication works, we have taken several actions, including fogging and using gambusia fish in freshwater sources. Sewage lines continue to be a major source of mosquito formations.”

He added the eco-friendly bacteria eradicate mosquito larva and does not harm other organisms. The corporation would be releasing bacteria in sewage lines immediately on arrival.

Comments

