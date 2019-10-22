Home States Tamil Nadu

Women protest against illegal drone survey

Villagers alleged that the drone flew above their open-roof toilets, giving credence to speculation that images of women bathing, washing or drying clothes were captured.

Published: 22nd October 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Drone

Image used for representational purpose. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Women from Kandiyankoil village in Pongalur barged into the weekly grievance redress meeting held at the collectorate on Monday, seeking stern action against a five-member team  -- claiming to be the workers of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited -- for conducting an illegal survey using camera-equipped drone and invading the privacy of the village women on October 14.

In a petition submitted to the collector, the women claimed that the drone may have captured images and videos of the residential locations. Saying that most toilets in the village are not thatched, they alleged that the drone flew above their open-roof toilets, giving credence to speculation that images of women bathing, washing or drying clothes were captured.

"We seek stern action against them, as the two-and-a-half-hour survey was conducted without our permission," they mentioned in the petition.

Dr Vijay Karthikeyan, upon receiving the petition, said he would check the footage and submit a copy to the residents as well. He added that stern action would be taken against those five persons, if anything, as mentioned in the petition, was found.

Workers claiming to be from BPCL were caught during an attempt to surveying land near Azhagumalai and Kulathupalayam using a drone. The police had let them off with a warning. It was only after Monday that the police started receiving complaints from many women seeking action against the five persons for invading their privacy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
drone survey BPCL illegal survey
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp