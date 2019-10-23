Dengue scare: No sale of drugs without prescription, orders Dharmapuri Collector

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Collector S Malarvizhi on Tuesday warned pharmacists of stringent action if they are found selling medicines without prescriptions and said over-the-counter sale of antibiotics have been negating the government’s efforts to curb dengue.

Stating that antibiotics provided cure only to symptoms without eliminating the root cause of an ailment, the Collector said, “A number of patients in Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital (DMCH) were admitted only after their ailments aggravated. Till then, they were using antibiotics.”

Participating in the meeting with doctors and pharmacists in the district headquarters on Tuesday, she warned of stringent action against violators.

“...They will lose their licences and huge fines would be imposed on them without any considerations,” the official said.

