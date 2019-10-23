Home States Tamil Nadu

New strategy: Doctors told to treat all fever cases like dengue

The list of doctors registered with Indian Medical Association (IMA) will be uploaded on the district’s official website to help people know about genuine, qualified practitioners.

A pall of gloom descended on the house of A Divya, who died in Vellore on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Vellore Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram on Tuesday said he had directed the doctors of government hospitals to treat all fever patients as dengue cases so that they could get better care, resulting in minimum casualties.

Talking to reporters after inspecting a tribal residential school atop Yelagiri hills, he said, “This move will keep patients under keen observation and provide better care till they recover completely. People down with viral fever can get well within three or four days. However, the condition of those affected by dengue starts deteriorating from the fifth day. So, if all fever patients are treated like dengue cases, we can avoid sudden deterioration of condition, and the resultant casualty,” he explained.

He advised parents of children suffering from fever not to shift them from one hospital to another. Instead, they should continue taking treatment at local government hospital or government medical college.

Warning the public of quacks while taking fever patients for treatment, Shanmuga Sundaram recalled that recently an operation was launched to hunt down quacks, but several of them fled. The list of doctors registered with Indian Medical Association (IMA) will be uploaded on the district’s official website to help people know about genuine, qualified practitioners.

