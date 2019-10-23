Two children die of fever in Vellore, dengue suspected

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Two school-going children have died of high fever in the last two days, raising fresh concerns about dengue in Vellore. A Divya (12) of Rangasamudram in Gudiyattam, died on Monday night at the government Vellore Medical College (GVMC). She had been suffering from high fever since October 15. She was studying Class-VIII at a school in Nellurpet.

She was taken to the Gudiyattam GH on October 19, and was shifted to the GVMC the next day. While locals suspect the cause of death to be dengue, official claimed she died of ‘severe’ viral fever. “For four days, her parents did not consult a qualified doctor. They took the advice of a local pharmacist and got her some medicines,” said KST Suresh, deputy director of Health.



Divya’s sister Puviarasi (13) also has fever. She is currently undergoing treatment at the GVMC. Her condition is said to the stable. Following Divya’s death, health department officials have intensified checks and sanitation activity across the surrounding villages.

5-year-old dead

Kiran Kumar died of high fever in the wee hours of Tuesday, at a private hospital in Salem. A resident of Natrampalli, he was studying in UKG at a local school here. He is said to have been suffering from fever since October 17. His parents took him to a local hospital the very next day. “Despite the doctors advising the parents to take children with fever to GVMC, Kiran Kumar was taken to a private hospital in Dharmapuri on Monday and later to another private hospital in Salem, where he died,” said KST Suresh. It’s not clear if the boy had dengue as the hospital reports are yet to arrive.

On October 15, four-year-old girl Nakshatra died of dengue in Vettuvanam area of Vellore. Vellore has recorded 292 dengue cases and three fever deaths this month. The deaths have raised pertinent questions about the role health officials have to play in curbing such deaths, and why smaller GH are not equipped to handle life-threatening disease outbreaks.