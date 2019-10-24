Allow transgender to enrol as third gender, nurses council told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council to allow a transgender to enrol as ‘third-gender’ in enrolment form and grant seniority to her along with the 2018 batch. Justice G Jayachandran gave the direction while disposing of a writ petition from Rakshikaraj on October 17.

The petitioner, being a transgender, wanted to get her name enrolled as a transgender in the council. She applied on March 6 this year. As the same was not considered, she preferred the present petition. The Additional Advocate-General submitted that the proposal to carry out necessary amendment in the statute to register the transgender getting enrolled, is under consideration of the government.

Pending statutory amendment, the request of the petitioner shall be considered since she had given a declaration of her conversion from man to woman. Recording the same, the judge disposed of the petition with a direction to the council to accept the application of the petitioner and register her name as a woman-transgender for the present. Once the legislation is given effect, the entry may be altered with effect from the date of application, the judge added.

Anti-conversion law plea rejected

Chennai: A division bench of the Madras High Court has rejected a PIL plea for a directive to the Union government, to enact a new law prohibiting forced and induced religious conversions.