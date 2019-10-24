Cops summoned for ‘torturing’ youth

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued summons to three police personnel including of Karungal police station to appear before it on November 15, for allegedly torturing a youth to part with his share of a treasure he reportedly got recently. Based on a news report, the SHRC took cognizance and issued summons to both the parties to appear before it for an inquiry.

According to the report, Jerlin (24) of Kutti Saralvilai near Nagercoil of Karungal police station limits, recently purchased two luxury cars allegedly using the treasure money he stumbled upon recently. The police picked him up for interrogation and allegedly threatened him to split the treasure. When he refused, the police allegedly abducted him with the aid of seven persons. Inquiry by SP N Shreenath of Kanniyakumari district, found that the trio – Karungal Inspector Pon Devi, SSI Ruban and head constable Jerone Jones – was involved.

The DIG ordered the suspension of Inspector Pon Devi. The SP suspended SSI Ruban and head constable Jones. All the parties have been ordered to appear before the commission on November 15, in Tirunelveli.