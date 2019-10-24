Home States Tamil Nadu

For over a century, these villagers have celebrated a noiseless Deepavali to protect bats

In a village near Vanur, people have been avoiding crackers for over a century to ensure the safety of bats.

Published: 24th October 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

The banyan tree near Kazhuperumpakkam with hundreds of bats. (Express photo | G Pattabiraman)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Environmental activists are now talking about pollution caused by crackers during Deepavali, and requesting people to celebrate a smoke-free festival. However, in a village near Vanur, people have been avoiding crackers for over a century to ensure the safety of bats.

Kazhuperumpakkam village is situated near Vanur in Villupuram district and about 400  families live here. They have an unusual practice of not bursting crackers even during Deepavali as they do not want to disturb hundreds of bats found on a tree in the village.

C Velayutham, a septuagenarian, said, "It's a century old tale. In those days, some Brahmin families alone lived here. They brought other people to the village for farm work. A large number of bats were found on a Tamarind tree near the houses. As the bats were eating the fruit, the Brahmin families started placing food for them. Male members of the families used to climb on the tree and place a huge vessel in between branches and fill it with water. During my childhood, my friends and I enjoyed seeing their movement and used to feed them. Over the years, the villagers started to ensure the safety of the bats and the village panchayat banned bursting of crackers. Even after the members of the Brahmin families left the village, the ban continued."

T Kannan said,"People new to the village initially used soundless crackers. Over years, they too started to observe the ban. When I was young, there were thousands of bats. Now, there are only some  hundreds left. We have also banned hunting of bats and sent a warning to Narikoravas. In the late 1990s, a group of them started living under the tree and they promised that they will not hunt the bats. However, some of them placed traps on the tree during night as bat flesh was believed to have medicinal value. So, the bats shifted to another banyan tree. When we realised this, we sent the Narikoravas out of the village."

N Anandhi, a resident of Kazhuperumpakkam, said,"Even when there was the scare of Nipah virus a  few years ago, we did not kill the bats. Health Department officials then inspected the village and confirmed that there was no threat from the bats."

Villagers said the bats have now shifted to another banyan tree as the old one lost branches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
smoke-free festival Environmental activists crackers bats noiseless Deepavali
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp