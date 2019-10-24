HC puts a cap on number of shops on Kumari shore

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday passed an order restraining the Kanniyakumari Town Panchayat officials from permitting any shops in the Kanniyakumari seashore henceforth. It also laid down a series of conditions regulating the existing seasonal shops.

A Bench comprising Justices T S Sivagnanam and R Tharani passed the order while disposing of a public interest litigation by one Ramakrishnan Ponniah. The Judges observed that the town panchayat, which has to act as a trustee and safeguard the natural resources and environment, has granted permission to 519 shops 60 days in a Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) with a sole aim of earning revenue, thereby leading to littering on the seashore.

Since steps have been taken already for granting licence to the shops from November 15, the Judges directed the panchayat not to grant permission to any shops in the ensuing years and imposed certain conditions on the permitted shops.

The Judges restricted the number of shops on the seashore to 250 and stated that the shops should sell only artifacts of local origin. They banned the sale and use of plastic in any forms and told the panchayat that a team of at least 50 sanitary workers should be deputed to maintain cleanliness along the coastal line. Further directions were issued to the Kanniyakumari collector to ensure fair and transparent tender process during the auction of shops.