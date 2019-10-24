Palaniswami says Nanguneri, Vikravandi bypoll wins forerunner for 2021 assembly elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday thanked voters of Nanguneri and Vikravandi assembly constituencies after AIADMK candidate won one of the two bypoll seats and is leading in the other.

Palaniswami arrived at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai to a rousing reception from party cadres and distributed sweets to partymen.

The Tamil Nadu CM thanked voters in these two constituencies for supporting the party candidates in the by-elections. He also thanked cadres of PMK, BJP and other alliance parties and said the two by-polls are historic.

At Vikravandi, with 15 rounds of counting being completed, AIADMK candidates Muthamilselvan, who has got 88,034 votes leads by 35,610 votes against DMK candidate Pughazhendi, who secured 52,393 votes.

Similarly at Nanguneri, at the end of tenth round of counting AIAIDMK candidate V Narayanan is leading by 15,464 votes. He has secured 47,654 votes against Congress candidate Ruby Manoharnan who has secured 32,190 votes.

“As claimed by the opposition parties that the bypolls to Nanguneri and Vikravandi are a forerunner to the 2021 Assembly elections and AIADMK has won in these by-elections; says this winning streak will continue in the ensuing local body elections,” Palaniswami said.

During the campaign, we have promised only whatever we can do and now we have won the by-polls; the DMK, which gave false promises, has been defeated, he added.